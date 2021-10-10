Sicamous Eagles drop weekend twinbill

Eagles fall 4-2 to Chase and 3-0 to Princeton at Sicamous Recreation Centre

Goalie Peyton Trzaska was unbeatable Saturday night.

The Drayton Valley, Alta. native made 34 saves for his first Kootenay International Junior Hockey League shutout as the Princeton Posse blanked the Sicamous Eagles 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

Lucas Sadownyk’s first-period powerplay marker would be the only goal the Posse needed. Jaden Fodchuk and Jake McCulley added insurance markers.

Jordan Lott made 23 saves in goal for Sicamous.

Meanwhile, three unanswered goals over the final 23 minutes from Justin Vinterlik, Keegan Pittendreigh and Jarod Sigouin gave the visiting Chase Heat a 4-2 win over the Eagles at the Rec Centre Friday, Oct. 8.

Zach Vaillancourt, for Sicamous, and Jacob Biensch for the Heat, traded first-period goals before Hayden Fast gave the home side a 2-1 lead 1:47 into the middle frame.

Gage Reimer stopped 27 shots for Sicamous while Roderic May made 32 saves to pick up the win in goal for the Heat, who went 1-1 on the weekend, falling 5-3 at home Saturday, Oct. 9, to the Kamloops Storm at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Sigouin, with a pair, and Biensch scored for the Heat, who trailed 2-1 and 4-1 by periods.

Jack Osmond made 31 saves for Chase.

The Heat return to action Friday, Oct. 15, when they host the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Sicamous has a two-week break before visiting the Revelstoke Grizzlies for their next contest Saturday, Oct. 23.

