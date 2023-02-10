Sicamous Eagles hosting scouting camp with BCHL’s Powell River Kings

Players from all over Western Canada to showcase skills March 31-April 1

The Junior B Sicamous Eagles organization has partnered with The BC Hockey League’s Junior A Powell River Kings to host a camp March 31 to April 2. (Sicamous Eagles/ Facebook)

The Sicamous Eagles have partnered with the BC Hockey’ League’s Powell River Kings to host a Junior Hockey identification camp in Sicamous.

Junior A and Junior B coaches will be at the camp March 31 to April 2, 2023, , watching as the players showcase their skills and ultimately work towards securing a spot on a Junior A league team.

“Sicamous is a prime location to bring players from Western Canada to,” reads an Eagles media release. “We look for the right mix of players who we feel possess that rare ability to transcend not only their game to a higher level, but also to those around them.”

Eligible players are between the ages of 15 and 19, and the camp will take place at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, 1121 Eagle Pass Way.

Sign-in for the camp starts on March 31 from 2 to 3 p.m., where coaches will meet with parents, and schedules and ream rosters will be available in the lobby.

“In order to continue progressing and improving, all players, new or returning, should expect to challenge or be challenged for a position for the upcoming season,” reads the release.

Cost for the camp is $224 per player and $275 per goalie. If a player advances in the camp, they will not be charged again.

Payment can be made via e-transfer to sicamouseaglesbookkeepergmail.com, including a comment stating the player’s name followed by ‘Camp Reg Fee’.

Credit card information for payment can be emailed to the same address, including the player’s name.

Any questions can be directed to sicamouseagleshc@gmail.com.

