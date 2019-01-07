Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

The Sicamous Eagles took on the Kelowna Chiefs on Jan. 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Eagle Valley News)

Hockey fans in attendance at both Sicamous Eagles games over the weekend got their money’s worth as both went past regulation time. The Sicamous Eagles lost a close one against the Kelowna Chiefs and tied against the Summerland Steam over the weekend.

The Eagles hosted the Chiefs at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre on Jan. 4. With the help of a power play the Eagles kicked off scoring early in the period off the stick of Jack Olson. The Chiefs evened the score less than a minute after the initial goal.

The tie held late into the second period when the Chiefs scored on the power play as James Kase Hunter sat in the penalty box on a head contact penalty.

The Josh Olson restored the tie before the end of the period.

On another power play early in the third period, Trysten Brookman scored to make the score 3-2 Eagles.

The game kept up its back-and-forth rhythm with a goal Chiefs goal 7:40 from the end of regulation. The game headed into overtime and Zach Erhardt of the Chiefs put the game winner in the back of the Eagles’ net with two minutes left in the first overtime period.

Related:Sicamous Eagles shut out in 100 Mile House

The Eagles had little time rest after going the distance and then some with Kelowna; they boarded the bus for a 7:30 p.m. game against Summerland the following day. Summerland came out strong, scoring in the opening minute. The Eagles dug in and held off a determined Summerland offence for the remainder of the period. In the goaltender’s crease Cole Steinke warded off 14 of 15 shots in the opening period.

The Steam still had the momentum heading into the middle period. Fourteen minutes had elapsed following the first intermission before the Steam added to their lead with a goal from Morey Babakaiff.

Seconds after the steam had finished celebrating their second goal, Sebastien Archambault scored for the Eagles. Colby Sherlock followed up two minutes later with a game-tieing goal. Before the period was over Jacob Chafe took advantage of an Eagles power play to give the Sicamous side their first lead of the game.

It was anyone’s game with 20 minutes to play.

The Steam tied the hard-fought game as Jaron Bootsma of the Eagles served an interference penalty. The final minutes ticked off the clock leading to the Eagles second overtime game of the weekend. The overtime period was marked by heroics in the goaltender’s crease at both ends of the ice as Steinke stood up to seven shots while Jared Breitkreuz in Summerland’s net stopped three.

Up next for the Eagles is a home game against the North Okanagan Knights on Jan. 12.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter