Sicamous Eagles

Sicamous Eagles

Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Longtime GM Wayne March out of head office but will remain “resource” for team.

When KIJHL games resume following a delay created by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Sicamous Eagles will have a different look both behind the bench and in the back office.

The team’s board of directors announced on Dec. 18 that a new head coach and general manager have been selected.

The new GM, Ron Sleeman made the decision to bring in new Head Coach Gerald Bouchard. Bouchard replaces Tyler Gunn who took his place behind the Eagles’ bench in early 2019.

Read More: Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: March

Read More: Lessons learned by Shuswap officials in 2020

According to the team’s announcement, longtime general manager Wayne March, who has played a role in organizing the Eagles since the club’s inception, will assist with the transition and will remain a resource for the team.

Rob Sutherland will retain his role as assistant GM and equipment manager. Pierre Bourget will resume his role as Trainer.

The Eagles’ board promised more details and introductions to the new staff members in the new year.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Just Posted

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Sicamous Eagles
Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Longtime GM Wayne March out of head office but will remain “resource” for team.

The playground and skate park at Blackburn Park were surrounded in caution tape Tuesday morning, March 24, after the City of Salmon Arm opted to close all municipal playgrounds and hard surface play areas to help combat the spread of COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: March

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Neighbours of nurse Jo Tighe welcome her home with signs, cheering and drumming from her shift in the emergency department of Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday, March 26, to show their appreciation for all the work that she and other health-care workers do for the community during this pandemic. (Contributed)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: April

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Shuswap officials reflect on what the year 2020 taught them. (Pixabay Image)
Lessons learned by Shuswap officials in 2020

Mayors and councillors from local communities shared impressions left by the past year.

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Central Okanagan residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Most Read