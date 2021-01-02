Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Longtime GM Wayne March out of head office but will remain “resource” for team.

When KIJHL games resume following a delay created by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Sicamous Eagles will have a different look both behind the bench and in the back office.

The team’s board of directors announced on Dec. 18 that a new head coach and general manager have been selected.

The new GM, Ron Sleeman made the decision to bring in new Head Coach Gerald Bouchard. Bouchard replaces Tyler Gunn who took his place behind the Eagles’ bench in early 2019.

According to the team’s announcement, longtime general manager Wayne March, who has played a role in organizing the Eagles since the club’s inception, will assist with the transition and will remain a resource for the team.

Rob Sutherland will retain his role as assistant GM and equipment manager. Pierre Bourget will resume his role as Trainer.

The Eagles’ board promised more details and introductions to the new staff members in the new year.



