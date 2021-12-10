The Sicamous Eagles were sanctioned by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League for violating the league’s COVID-19 vaccination policy on Dec. 10, 2021. (File Photo)

Sicamous Eagles sanctioned by KIJHL for violating league’s vaccination policy

Suspensions issued for head coach, general manager

The Sicamous Eagles have been sanctioned by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

According to a Dec. 10 KIJHL news release, a player on the Eagles participated in league games and team activities while not meeting the league’s requirement of being fully vaccinated.

Eagles’ head coach Gerald Bouchard has been suspended for 8 games and general manager Ron Sleeman has been suspended for 45 days. The Eagles organization has been fined and the KIJHL said it would make no further comment on the situation.

Eagles assistant coach and assistant general manager Rob Sutherland said the organization will provide comment on the sanction as soon as possible.

