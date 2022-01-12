Sicamous Eagles trade captain to Nelson Leafs

Kingsley Brockett had three goals and five assists in 13 games with the Eagles this season

The Sicamous Eagles traded their captain in a move that will see them receive future considerations from the Nelson Leafs. (Sicamous Eagles image)

The Sicamous Eagles have traded their captain.

On Jan. 7, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League team announced it had traded defenceman Kingsley Brockett to the Nelson Leafs.

In return, the Eagles received defenceman Devin McNair, future considerations and a player development fee.

McNair was born in 2003 and is from Texas. In 21 games with the Leafs this season he has two goals, three assists and 26 penalty minutes.

“The Eagles would like to thank Kingsley for his time… and wish him all the best with the Leafs,” reads a Jan. 7 Eagles news release.

In 13 games with the Eagles this season, Brockett scored three goals, recorded five assists and racked up 20 penalty minutes.

Read more: Sicamous Eagles goalies start 2022 with impressive performances

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous