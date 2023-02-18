Sicamous snowmobile club hosts successful ladies’ ride fundraiser

Community once again in the running for B.C.’s favourite sled town

A snowmobiler enjoying the trails on one of the mountains groomed by SLED Sicamous. (SLED SIcamous- Facebook)

SLED Sicamous took advantage of some fresh powder and hosted a gnarly ladies’ ride event and fundraiser to celebrate International Snowmobile Day.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, recognized as International Snowmobile Day, female snowmobilers and snow bikers were invited to Owlhead mountain to sled the snowy trails and socialize while fundraising for SLED Sicamous. The event was put on with support from Carl Kuster Mountain Park and Bombardier Recreational Products, and eight groups came out to the mountain, separated by skill level, said general manager Natalie Sorkilmo.

Sorkilmo said the event sold out within a couple of days and SLED Sicamous had great support and sponsorship, providing food for the ladies and fun prizes.

Sorkilmo said she hasn’t confirmed with Carl Kuster Mountain Park how much money was raised to support the club, but that every year it’s a sizable amount.

There was also food by donation at the cabin served between noon and 3 p.m., with proceeds going to SLED Sicamous.

“It’s super popular to get all the ladies out there riding together,” said Sorkilmo. “It’s a different experience for them, so it’s a good yearly event.”

SLED Sicamous is looking forward to its next event, the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club dinner and silent auction on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Sorkilmo said around 250 people have tickets and in previous years attendance hovered around the 200 mark. She said the club and the community are excited to meet in person again, and there is a new committee organizing this year. Narrows Smokehouse is catering the dinner and Sorkilmo said it’s nice to give the fairly new business the support.

Sicamous is also in the running to be named BC’s favourite sled town in the SnoRiders’ British Columbia SledTown ShowDown. Sicamous is up against Valemount in the first round, and hasn’t won the title since 2017. It has been a few years since the competition was held, but winning the bragging rights is fun and SLED Sicamous is excited about the response it’s been getting, said Sorkilmo.

“It’s nice to see that support as a club too, because there’s a lot of hard work that goes in on the parts of volunteers and staff to keep everything groomed and ready,” said Sorkilmo.

Votes can be cast in the SledTown competition on the SnoRiders website.

