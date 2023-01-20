Sicamous softball tourneys in spring will lead up to hopeful return of Moose Mouse Days

Madison DeWitt winds up for a pitch at a Sicamous softball game. Ladies’ tournaments will return in spring 2023 and a mixed tournament is planned for July to kick off the hopeful return of the Moose Mouse Days festival. (File photo)

Sicamous will welcome softball players and fans this spring as two ladies’ fast pitch tournaments return to the district, and a third tournament accompanies the anticipated return of Moose Mouse Days.

A ladies’ open tournament will be held May 27 to 28, with 12 teams playing, and another ladies’ tournament of 12 teams will take place June 10 to 11, 2023.

The Moose Mouse Days tournament will open the festival that is still in the works to return to the community, with eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams playing July 29 to 30. All tournaments will be held in Finlayson Park in Sicamous.

Jake Dewitt, owner of D Dutchmen Dairy and Sicamous Minor Softball president, applied for a grant worth $3,500 to cover the costs of the various tournaments. Dewitt said since there are no softball umpires living in town, he has to organize to bring people in to officiate the games. The letter written to council asks for the use of the Eagles’ Nest housing property that is used during hockey season for the Sicamous Eagles players and coaches to accommodate out-of-province softball officials and players. As this arrangement has worked before, Mayor Colleen Anderson and council approved the request as long as the nest isn’t booked for anything else. The grant money was also unanimously approved.

Council confirmed they had pre-planned for special events like this and the softball tournament is usually included in the district’s annual budget.

Dewitt said that players and umpires come from all over the province, and some from Alberta, to participate in the softball tournaments. The tournaments have been a community sporting event for over 25 years, he said.

The initiative working for the return of Moose Mouse Days is again picking up steam, with another community meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 446 Main Street. The festival, if all goes as planned, will kick off with the mixed softball tournament and Dewitt said he has heard from more individuals and groups interested in participating.

“So far, we might have hanggliders, as well as the car show, pickleball tourney, Saturday night cabaret and a beer garden,” said Dewitt. “It’s all moving forward and people are planning their events. We’re still more than happy to include others.”

Sicamous school parent advisory councils have also offered to help in whatever ways they can.

Dewitt said now that it’s the new year, people are organizing and reaching out more to be involved in the festival.

