SLED Sicamous expecting to groom snowmobile trails early December

Snowmobilers may be eager to get on the trails with the early snowfall Sicamous has seen, but they’ll have to hit the brakes for a few more weeks.

SLED Sicamous general manager Natalie Sorkilmo is hesitant to announce official opening times for the four local groomed sledding areas, but the organization plans to groom the trails for use during the first week of December, as long as the snow remains and temperatures stay cold enough.

“It’s looking like a good season so far, but you never know,” said Sorkilmo. “We don’t like to jinx it.”

Excited sledders should ensure they have their memberships ready to go. Sled Sicamous has an early bird discount of $25 running until Nov. 30, when it will go back to regular pricing.

The organization is also training a lot of new staff this year on many positions, and they want to make sure the team is properly trained and safety protocols are in order before opening any trails.

There have also been interruptions due to logging activity on the trails. Riders need to be aware this active logging is ongoing until there are official trail opening dates. Riders must carry radios and maintain safety standards and communication if they intend to use the trails before that.

The biggest change for riders this season is the new access point to Queest Mountain located in Malakwa. This space has been underutilized in the past, and SLED Sicamous has partnered with private property owners in the area to allow for more visitor parking space. Riders are asked to be mindful that this new access point is in a residential area, so speed and safety limits apply.

SLED Sicamous is raffling off a snow bike and a sled for their second annual Ramp Up the Season sled raffle. Tickets are available on the SLED Sicamous website, at Shuswap Xtreme in Salmon Arm and Mac’s Machine and Powder Lites in Sicamous. The raffle will be drawn on Jan. 1 and proceeds go towards upgrading the dry wood storage at the Owlhead cabin.

On Feb. 12, SLED Sicamous hosts its popular Ladies’ Ride in partnership with Carl Kuster Mountain Park. SLED guides will help an all-female group of riders traverse the mountain. Further details will be on the SLED Sicamous website.

Sled Sicamous is able to host a dinner and silent auction again for the first time since pandemic restrictions shuttered the event. The dinner will be on Feb. 18, with more details to come.

