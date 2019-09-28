(Contributed)

Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

Snow has hit Big White two weeks ahead of the resort’s opening day.

A fresh blanket of 2 centimetres was reported by the resort on Friday and they expect more snow over the weekend.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Just Posted

Charity and support spills freely from Shuswap Women Who Wine

Goodwill shared among group of like-minded, driven, community-focused businesswomen.

Salmon Arm businesswomen overwhelm with support

Freedom’s Gate Equine Society owner grateful for $4,960 donation from Women Who Wine

RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap

Chase police recover three stolen vehicles from rural Celista property

Off-duty officer detains allegedly intoxicated driver at North Shuswap store

61-year-old Barriere man’s vehicle impounded, issued 90 day suspension

Firefighters quick to extinguish electrical fire at Salmon Arm U-brew

Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Salmon Arm History in Pictures: Moving house

This image of the Readers’ house being moved from Ross Street shows… Continue reading

Snow hits Big White Resort, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Prolific car theft suspect to appear in Penticton court

Jesse William Shawcross faces over a dozen of charges related to incidents taking place on Sept. 24

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Most Read