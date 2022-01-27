Spallumcheen’s golden Paralympian Beijing bound in wheelchair curling

Ina Forrest is going for gold again as the wheelchair curling Paralympian is Beijing bound.
Canada’s wheelchair curling team will have no shortage of experience at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, with three of the five athletes announced Thursday, Jan. 27 having multiple Games under their belts, accounting for an impressive combined seven total medals.
Spallumcheen’s Forrest is joined by Dennis Thiessen of Manitoba and Ontario’s Mark Ideson, Dennis Thiessen and Jon Thurston.
Ideson will be skipping the Canadian squad for the second consecutive Games in what will be his third overall Paralympic appearance. He, along with returning players Forrest and Thiessen, took home the gold medal in Sochi in 2014 and the bronze in PyeongChang in 2018.
Forrest, who also competed at the Vancouver 2010 Games winning gold, is one of the world’s most decorated wheelchair curlers.
“The Paralympics are the goal you set and strive for during the quadrennial,” said Forrest. “Being at the Paralympics means being part of the whole Team Canada, meeting other Canadian athletes and cheering them on. Every experience is different, but each is utterly amazing.”
Rounding out the team are first-time Paralympians Jon Thurston and Collinda Joseph.
The wheelchair curling tournament in Beijing takes place March 5-12.
“A very warm welcome to the team to our wheelchair curlers Mark, Ina, Dennis, Jon, and Collinda,” said Vernon’s own Josh Dueck, chef de mission, Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team. “Canada has always been one of the best nations in wheelchair curling and I know this team will continue to make us proud. With three Paralympic champions and stalwarts in the sport Mark, Ina, and Dennis returning for another opportunity to compete at the Games, and first-time Paralympians Jon and Collinda adding their talents, this team will always be in a strong position to do well.”
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.