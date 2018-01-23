Sports shorts

MADD jerseys

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) by wearing MADD-themed jerseys for their Jan. 26 and 27 games. An online auction to purchase the jerseys will open on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. and close at the beginning of the second period of the Jan. 27 game.

Pirate Loppet

The annual Children’s Pirate Loppet takes place in the Larch Hills on Friday, Feb. 2. This fun event has raised over $20,000 to give to schools to purchase skis since 2011 and is generously sponsored by a number of community businesses and organizations. For further information and to see photos, go to the Pirate Loppet link at Skilarchhills.ca.

Spring Camp

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks host their spring camp at the Shaw Centre on April 27 to 29. “These camps have been the number- one area for us to look at new potential Silverbacks players,” said GM Troy Mick. “We have had a lot of successes finding players at these camps and look forward to them again this spring.”

Family Day tourney

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association hosts a Family Day long-weekend indoor soccer tournament on Feb. 10 and 11. The U14 boys and U15 girls teams play on Feb. 10, and U17 boys and girls teams play Feb. 11.

Bridge results

Results for Jan. 21: first, Naomi and Eugene Ogino; second, Ruth Embree and Michael Clayton; third, Chuck Buckler and Peter Budda and fourth, Lynne Storey and John Parton. The bridge club plays every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the 5th Avenue Seniors centre and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 250-803-5556.

The results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Wednesday, Jan. 17 are: first, Carol Hoffman and Bruce Motherwell and second, Betty and Charlie Ward. Vicki Coe and Jack Ashenbrenner tied for third with Al Christie and Doss Burman.

Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge is a year-round club that meets every Wednesday – doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play starts at 7. All players are welcome. For information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.