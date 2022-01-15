Strong play in third period leads Sicamous Eagles to win over Chase Heat

The win came in the Eagles’ first game under their new head coach

An explosive third period from the Sicamous Eagles led to victory in the team’s first game under new head coach Nick Deschenes.

On Jan. 14, the Eagles scored three unanswered goals in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Chase Heat in Kootenay International junior Hockey League (KIJHL) action.

The game was played on the Eagles’ home ice, the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, in front of 123 fans.

The Eagles scored the game’s first goal when Tayce Miller potted his second of the season with an assist from Hayden Fast midway through the first period. The Heat, however, were quick to respond and four minutes later Jacob Biensch notched a powerplay marker to tie the game at one.

No goals were recorded in the second period but five penalties were. Eagles players spent six minutes in the sin bin and Heat players spent four. At the end of the second, the Eagles were outshooting the heat 24-22.

In the third period, the Eagles took over. Seven minutes in, Alex Smith scored his 10th goal of the season; he was assisted by teammates Johnny Lopez and Jace Ticknor. Two minutes later, Dmitry Dyskin put one in the back of the net thanks to Fast’s second assist of the night.

Just 10 seconds before the game was over, Ethan Matiece scored one last goal for the Eagles, shorthanded on an empty net. The Eagles outshot the Heat 12-4 in the final frame.

Heat goaltender Roderic May was the game’s first star. After the Jan. 14 game, the Eagles and Heat were 3-3 in their meetings this season.

The teams play again tonight, Jan. 15, in Chase.

