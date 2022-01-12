Strong return to race circuit for Larch Hills skiers

Larch Hills Nordics skier Max Calkins competes in the 2022 Teck OK Cup 1 - BCWG Trials Zone 2 in Revelstoke on Sunday, Jan. 2. At the race event Calkins and Madeleine Wilkie qualified for the BC Winter Games. (Brad Calkins photo)

A strong contingent of Larch Hills skiers had a great weekend of racing at the 2022 Teck OK Cup 1 – BCWG (B.C. Winter Games) Trials Zone 2 in Revelstoke.

The format during the Jan. 2 event was an interval start, classic technique, with distances varying from 1.5 kilometres for under 8 youth, to 10 km for the adults. The competitive fields included athletes from across the Okanagan.

Overall, the competing Larch Hills contingent did an amazing job getting back on the race circuit, with tallying impressive results and the biggest team at the race. Racers from Danae Zuidhof and Henry Bollans (1st Under 8 Girls, 2nd in Under 8 Boys), to Samantha Vukadinovic (2nd in U18 Girls) did Larch Hills proud!

At the event, Larch Hills skier Max Calkins qualified for the B.C. Winter Games. Other Larch Hills skiers may still be invited to attend.

The full results are available at zone4.ca.

Revelstoke race trails are among the most challenging in the country and will set the athletes up for success the rest of the season.

Next up is the BC CUP #1 at Whistler Olympic Park, Jan. 15 and 16.

Submitted

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

cross country skiingSports

Larch Hills’ Vienne Bredick competes in the 2022 Teck OK Cup 1 - BCWG Trials Zone 2 in Revelstoke on Sunday, Jan. 2. (Brad Calkins photo) Larch Hills’ Vienne Bredick competes in the 2022 Teck OK Cup 1 - BCWG Trials Zone 2 in Revelstoke on Sunday, Jan. 2. (Brad Calkins photo)

Larch Hills’ Keira Cadden competes in the 2022 Teck OK Cup 1 - BCWG Trials Zone 2 in Revelstoke on Sunday, Jan. 2. (Brad Calkins photo)