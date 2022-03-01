Summerland Steam win hockey division semi-finals

The Summerland Steam defeated the Kelowna Chiefs in five games in KIJHL division semi-finals hockey action.

The best-of-seven series began Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Rutland Arena when the Steam earned a 4-3 win against the Kelowna Chiefs in double overtime.

Scoring began with a first-period goal by Parker Konneke of the Steam scored on a power play.

Ethan Swift and Tristan Weill assisted.

In the second period, Ethan Swift added a power play for the Steam. The Chiefs responded with two goals in the second period, by Patrick Reynolds and then by Nick Morin.

In the third period, the Chiefs took the lead with a power play goal by Morin. Summerland answered with a goal by Divaan Saholta to tie the game. Cole Waldbillig scored an unassisted goal at 4:15 in the second overtime period to end the game.

In the second game, on Feb. 23, the Steam defeated the Chiefs in a 5-0 decision.

Summerland took the lead with two goals in the first period, two more in the second period and one more in the third period. There were five different Summerland goal scorers for this win. Summerland goaltender Colton Macauley had 41 saves in the win.

Playoff action then moved to the Summerland Arena.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Chiefs defeated the Steam in a 4-3 win.

The Chiefs earned two goals in the first period. Alex Edwards scored shorthanded, followed by a goal by Levi Lamotte.

In the second period, Summerland tied the game with goals by Waldbillig and Prezton Stewart.

The Chiefs regained their lead before the end of the period with a power play goal by Lamotte.

Spencer Horning added a goal for the chiefs three minutes into the third period.

The Steam responded with a goal by Jack Lynes, but were not able to surpass the Chiefs.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Steam enjoyed a 3-2 victory before a large hometown crowd in the Summerland Arena of 514.

Summerland took control of the game with one goal in the first period and two in the second. The Chiefs did not respond until the third period, when Kelowna added to goals to narrow the gap.

On Monday, Feb. 28, the Steam finished the series with a 6-4 win.

Summerland took a two-goal lead in the first period. The first goal was by Tristan Weill, assisted by Jacob Obuck. Jack Lynes, assisted by Waldbillig and Konneke, added a power play goal to reinforce the Steam’s lead.

In the second period, Jackson MacDonald added a goal for the Steam assisted by Haiden Parks.

Waldbillig added a goal for the Steam at the start of the third period, with the assist by Lynes.

Less than a minute later, the Chiefs responded with a goal by Lamotte, assisted by Reynolds, followed by a power play goal by Nick Morin, assisted by Ty Marchant.

Morin scored again, this time assisted by Cody Laybolt and Jordan Lowry.

The Steam responded with a pair of goals, first by Michael Greenwood and then by Zach Evanoff, assisted by Marc Ducharme.

Alex Edwards, assisted by Lowry and James Hooton, scored the final goal for the Chiefs.

The Steam will now face the Osoyoos Coyotes in the division finals. The Coyotes, first place in the division, defeated the fourth place Princeton Posse. That series also finished on Feb. 28.

Going into the playoffs, the Summerland Steam finished in third place in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, behind the Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Chiefs.

The Chiefs had a record of 26 wins, 13 losses, two overtime losses and one shootout loss. The Steam finished the season with 22 wins, 16 losses, two overtime losses and two shoot out losses.

The two team faced each other eight times in regular season hockey action. The Chiefs won five of those games, while the Steam won three.

