Team B.C. stomps New Brunswick in U-18 football in Kelowna

B.C. to play Manitoba in fifth-place game

After a heartbreaking tournament opener, Team B.C. rebounded well on Thursday in the 2022 U-18 football Canada Cup at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

With the memory of a last-minute 18-17 loss at the hands of Team Alberta still fresh in their minds, Team B.C. took to the field against Team New Brunswick to vie for a chance to compete in the fifth-place game on home turf on Sunday. A slow start for both sides was broken open by a B.C. rushing touchdown with just over six minutes to go in the first quarter, a lead that grew into a blowout by the end of the half with the score at 17-0.

Just under six minutes remained on the game clock when New Brunswick finally got on the board, kicking one through the uprights for a final score of 36-3.

It was a strong return to form for Team B.C., who save for a one-yard TD in the final minute of their game against Alberta, would have been heading to the gold medal game. Thursday’s win, however, sets the squad up for a 4 p.m. meeting with Manitoba on Sunday, July 17, to determine fifth place.

Ontario will face Quebec in the bronze medal matchup at 1 p.m., with the title game between Alberta and Saskatchewan set for 7 p.m. Saskatchewan has been the victor in the last two Canada Cups in 2018 and 2019, before the tournament was cancelled for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

