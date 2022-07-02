Top athletes at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus receive accolades

As the school year drew to and end the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus took the opportunity to reflect on the top athletes from 2021-22.

Coaches of the student athletes put together a few words for those who stood out during the past school year.

Eve Maxwell- Top Grade 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Eve was one of only two girls to ever play for our Golds Football program. Her strong work ethic and dedication were always on full display. (Coach Rob Neid)

Eve received the Most Valuable Player award on the high school rugby team this 2021-2022 season. It is not often you find a player with this much heart, who does everything at 100 per cent and does not back down. Eve showed up to every rugby practice, every game and played like it was her last time playing – like it was the championship game even through injuries and setbacks. Eve has been an incredible role model this year, whether she was on or off the field, she motivated others to be better, and always presented every situation with a positive attitude. Eve is going to accomplish amazing things in her life, and though I am sad that I only got to coach Eve for a short period of time, I am grateful to be a part of her journey. Congrats on all your success, you deserve this award of Female Athlete of the Year. I cannot wait to see what you can accomplish! (Coach Jenna Elidoros)

Finn Rodwell- Top Grade 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

Finn is a player that has been easy to coach over the years because he was willing to put everything he had into the sports he played. On the basketball court he was the co-captain of the Golds basketball team that made it to 6th in the AAA basketball rankings for B.C. He led by example and was willing to take on any task that was assigned to him to help the team be successful. He isn’t just a one sport athlete, he played on the Golds Volleyball team and he excelled for the Mountain Bike Team. At the Provincial Championships he placed 3rd in the X-country mountain biking event. Finn has been a great ambassador for the school and always holds himself to a high standard when representing SASS and his community. (Coach Jeff Johnson)

Beckett Johnson- Top Grade 12 Male Athlete of the Year

Beckett Johnson has shown outstanding athleticism and sportsmanship in all the sports he has competed in and is a worthy co-recipient of the SAS Top Athlete award. As a member of the SAS Senior Boys’ basketball team, Beckett was our scoring leader and emotional sparkplug. He always showed up ready to play, and his intensity pushed his teammates to work harder. The Golds finished the season ranked #6 in the province, and compiled a 24-6 record, while winning two tournaments and sweeping a three-game tour against some of the strongest competition at the coast. As our top offensive player, Beckett received the attention of our opponents’ best defensive players – and he routinely found a way to score and help his team to victory. His defensive game was equally intense and could often provide the spark that was necessary to lead his team to success. Beckett Johnson was our leader and captain, and as coaches we are incredibly proud of him both as a player and role model. It is easy to predict that Beckett will continue to set and achieve many greater goals in the future. Best wishes, Beckett. (Coach Gene Doray)

Tessa Elliott- Top Grade 11 Female Athlete of the Year

Tessa is an outstanding example of a student athlete. Even with a demanding academic schedule and other extracurricular activities outside of athletics, Tess was dedicated to the Jewels basketball team, and always showed up to play with a shining, positive attitude. Tessa is always listening to coaches and other players, ready to learn and get better. Her coachability and drive showed in her exponential improvement this season as she became a leader both offensively and defensively.

Tessa is such a pleasure to coach, and we’re so happy we’ll have her back to help lead the team next year. (Coach Jorri Duxbury)

Sam Calkins- Top Grade 11 Male Athlete of the Year

I had the privilege of coaching Sam Calkins during the track and field season this spring. At the start of the season, I was aware that Sam was a great runner, but during the two-month long track season he developed into an exceptional runner. His dedication to training and competing paid off, as at each track meet, he continued to improve his times. It became apparent that he is an exceptional endurance athlete who will continue to excel as a middle-distance runner in the years to come. At the Track and Field Provincials Sam demonstrated his athleticism by securing a 6th place finish in the Senior Men’s 2000m Steeplechase. He also beat his personal best in the 3000m while running against a very competitive field of runners. (Coach Suzy Beckner)

