Top finishers close in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day endurance event concluded in Summerland on Monday

It was a close race as the first and second place finishers in the Ultra 520K Canada triathlon crossed the finish line just 13 seconds apart during the final leg of the three-day endurance event on Monday.

Jon Bell, a 40-year-old Canadian athlete reached the finish line in the 84.4-kilometre running portion of the event with a time of 7:49.01, while Barry Berg, a 52-year-old Canadian athlete had a time of 7:49:14.

The running portion began in Princeton and ended in Summerland.

“This is the hardest and toughest race of my life. I’m exhausted,” Bell said at the finish line.

READ ALSO: Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra 520K Canada triathlon

READ ALSO: Okanagan athlete smashes Ultra520K endurance triathlon record

The race covered 520 kilometres of swimming, cycling and running over three days. The triathlon began with a 10-kilometre swim in Skaha Lake to Sovereign Road near Okanagan Falls, followed by 149.8 kilometres of cycling. The second day had a 274.2-kilometre bike ride. The third day was an 84.4-kilometre run from Princeton to Summerland.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” Bell said at the finish line. “The satisfaction is incredible.”

He said the race is something he had wanted to do for the past year and a half.

The hardest portion of the three-day triathlon was the run, he said. There were no breaks in the course and the climb near Summerland was gruelling, he said.

Bell and Berg ran the first 26 kilometres of the course together. Then Bell took the lead, but Berg caught up around the 70-kilometre mark.

The two were also close in their three-day totals.

Bell’s total time was 23:41:41, while Berg had a total time of 2:44:43.

While the two were the top overall finishers in this yer’s event, they were not the first to cross the finish line in Summerland’s Memorial Park.

Leo Lopez Manon, 46, from Spain, was the first runner to finish, with a time of 7:30:39.

However, his total time of 26:04:47 over the three days put him in fourth place.

Kevin Esser, a 38-year-old American athlete, had a time of 7:46:54 in the run, but his total time was 23:56:19, giving him the third place finish.

A total of 24 athletes from around the world were registered in the invitational event.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New trails added near Chase and Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

New trails added near Chase and Salmon Arm

Hikers and mountain bikers rejoice as Scatchard Mountain and South Canoe systems grow.

Sicamous woman in the running to be Ms. Health and Fitness

Online voting is open for those who want to help Samara Palmer win.

Chase RCMP catch man accused of possessing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Two men were injured after the stolen truck collided with theirs in Pritchard.

Man charged with assault on Adams Lake ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening South Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Fatal stabbing victim’s father said he fears RCMP will sweep investigation ‘under the rug’

RCMP say they’re committed to getting to the bottom of the 16-year-old’s death.

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Most Read