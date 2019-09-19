UBC Okanagan golf team starts season with historic win

Men’s team Cole Wilson led the Heat to two titles at the University of Alberta Invitational

The Heat are off to a hot start this golf season.

UBCO captured two titles last weekend at the University of Alberta Invitational in the team and individual events in men’s golf. The Heat were led by Cole Wilson, who captured the solo title with a -7 outing and contributed to the team’s 12-stroke win.

“It was great to see our group of guys perform at such a high level this weekend,” said Wilson.

“It has me really excited to see what else we can accomplish this year.”

READ MORE: Okanagan pickleballers happy to play at 1st ever 55+ BC Games

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

The Heat had a team score of 566 in the two-day invitational at the RedTail Landing Golf Club. It was a new school record with the lowest 36-hole total in the school’s golf program history.

It was the team’s first-ever tournament in the tough Canada West division after playing the past 11 years in the PacWest conference of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.

Wilson’s day-one score of 67 strokes was the low total for the team. Wilson was followed by solid two-day outings by Oliver Rizun (71-68), Ethan Hunt (72-71), Nik Dederko (73-74) and Marcus Apchin (73-77).

Wilson said that this one only the first-step of what this Heat team can accomplish this season.

“It is a lot of fun playing alongside this group of guys, and I can’t wait for our future together,” he said.

READ MORE: Okanagan ladies capture regional golf title

The men’s team have the weekend off before heading to Alberta for the Lethbridge Invitational on Sept. 27.

The Heat will then host the inaugural Canada West Golf Championships at the Okanagan Golf Club starting Oct. 4.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.