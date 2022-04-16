Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat prepares to take a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Vancouver on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat prepares to take a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Vancouver on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

Vancouver (37-28-10) still has a slim chance of making the playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks say captain Bo Horvat will be out for at least two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

The team says the 27-year-old centre will be re-evaluated in two weeks — a timeline that means he may have played his last game of the regular season.

Horvat took Anton Stralman’s shot off the inside of his right ankle early in the second period of Vancouver’s 7-1 domination of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

He went directly to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Canucks have also updated the status of Nils Hoglander, saying the winger underwent successful surgery to repair a core muscle/groin injury and there is no timeline for his return.

Vancouver (37-28-10) still has a slim chance of making the playoffs and will continue a crucial homestand Monday when it hosts the Dallas Stars.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Fernandez, Marino lead Canada to 2-0 lead at Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

Just Posted

Outdoor learning will become part of the curriculum with students spending as much time outside as they do inside. (Irene MacLennan illustration)
Opinion: Social life and education in the Shuswap in 2052

Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, help teach skills and keep people more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)
People 55+ in the Shuswap can try tennis, pickleball or soccer for free

The Shuswap’s Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge will hold a Volunteer Day on April 23 followed by a reopening to visitors on April 30, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap’s Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge reopening after two-year break

Conductor Steve Guidone and the Northern Lights Choir perform in Sorrento in March 2020. The choir returns to the Nexus stage on April 24 for its first public concert in Salmon Arm in two years. (File photo)
Northern Lights returning to Salmon Arm for spring performance