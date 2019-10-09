Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat lines up for a faceoff against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday March 30, 2019. Horvat is ready and willing to be the next captain of the Vancouver Canucks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks during the home opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Canucks fans will be celebrating the kick-off to the franchise’s 50th season. Many are anticipating that Bo Horvat will be named captain.

Vancouver finished 21-21-8 in Western Conference play and 20-16-5 at home a season ago. The Canucks scored 219 total goals last season, 43 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles finished 14-12-3 in Pacific Division action and 14-21-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

READ MORE: Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Swap gets Okanagan skiers and boarders in gear
Next story
Salmon Arm runners excel at annual Reino Run

Just Posted

Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Sicamous students

Pickles are on sale at Eagle River Secondary for 50 cents each

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

Labour shortages, climate crisis, interprovincial trade and more were discussed

Seduction, betrayal and revenge keep Mademoiselle de Joncquieres highly entertaining

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Downtown Salmon Arm’s paving extravaganza remains on schedule

Work to be completed by end of week, as long as no delays from weather

Easing the pain: Group formed to help chronic pain sufferers in Salmon Arm

The first of Pain BC’s chronic pain meetings in Salmon Arm will be held Oct. 22

Election 2019: Harwinder Sandhu –NDP candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Harwinder Sandhu is running for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Salmon Arm runners excel at annual Reino Run

Full results available online at Zone 4, Reino Run 2019

Column: Will measures planned be enough to save mountain caribou?

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Looking back at those who fought fires for the community in 1940

Truck now featured in the fire hall at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Most Read