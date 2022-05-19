Chloe Primerano was drafted into the Western Hockey League by the Vancouver Giants on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jamison Derksen/Vancouver Giants)<strong> </strong>

Vancouver Giants select first-ever female skater in WHL prospects draft

Burnaby Winter Club player Chloe Primerano tabbed in Round 13

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants have made hockey history as the first team to select a female skater in a Canadian Hockey League Prospects Draft.

With their final pick (Round 13, 267th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Giants added 2007-born defender Chloe Primerano.

“I was driving home from school with my mom in the car and I was just praying for it and it just happened and I was in shock honestly,” Primerano said.

Primerano, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C. is the first female skater ever selected in a Canadian Hockey League Prospects Draft.

“Chloe’s play this season in the top U15 league in Canada made her fully deserving of this selection today,’ said Vancouver Giants general manager, Barclay Parneta. “The Vancouver Giants are happy to recognize her strong play by drafting her to the Western Hockey League.”

In 30 games last season with the Burnaby Winter Club’s U15 Program, Primerano notched two goals and 17 assists for 19 points. The defender added two assists in three playoff games.

Primerano won’t be the first female to play in the league. That title went to Shannon Szabados when she became the first female player to take to the ice in a regular season WHL game in September 2002.

Three females have appeared in games in the Quebec Major Junior League. In March, 2022 goaltender Eve Gascon started a game for the Gatineau Olympiques. Prior to that in 1999-2001, goaltender Charline Labonte appeared in 28 games for Acadie-Bathurst. Manon Rheaume suited up for Trois-Rivieres during the 1991-1992 season.

In 2021 goaltender Taya Currie became the first female drafted to the Ontario Hockey League when she was selected by the Sarnia Sting in the 14th round (267th overall).

Primerano is coming off a strong season.

“I would say I’m a two-way defenceman,” she said in a Giants interview. “I can go up in the rush and go in the offensive zone but when it comes time to play shutdown, I can do that as well.”

She said her fellow players and coaching staff made a great atmosphere that allowed her to excel, adding that she’s got a good support system in place.

“My family’s really helped me in this, they’ve always supported me in my journey.”

The draft selection means she will have a busy summer as she trains to start her WHL journey.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard,” Primerano said.

