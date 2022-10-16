Vernon set for World Curling Tour mixed doubles event

Ten teams going for $4,500,WCT points at Nufloors Curling Classic Oct. 21-23 at Vernon Curling Club

Vernon’s Jim and Jaelyn Cotter are among the 10 teams competing for $4,500 in cash and points at the World Curling Tour’s Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic Oct. 21-23 at the Vernon Curling Club. (Darlene Danyliw Photo)

It’s half the competitors, (almost) half the rocks, half the time, but double the fun.

And the competition is just as exciting.

The World Curling Tour makes a stop at the Vernon Curling Club Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23, with the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic.

Teams of two play eight-end matches delivering five rocks. Ten teams will be in Vernon competing for a $4,500 purse.

“In mixed curling, the games are fairly quick, usually about an hour,” said Vernon skip Jim Cotter, the nine-time B.C. men’s champion who will compete at home with his daughter, Jaelyn Cotter.

Tyrel Griffith, a five-time B.C. champ with Cotter, who narrowly missed out representing Canada in mixed doubles at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, teams up with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo for the Nufloors Classic (former Cotter teammate John Morris and Rachel Homan missed out on a medal in Beijing in the sport).

Among the other teams competing in Vernon are reigning B.C. men’s champ Jeff Richard of Kelowna, curling with Brette Richards, who plays for Vernon’s Diane Gushulak rink, and Abbotsford’s Sarah Wark, who lost the 2022 B.C. Scotties Tournament of Hearts women’s championship to Lake Country’s Mary-Anne Arsenault. Wark is teammates with Kelowna’s Andrew Nerpin, who plays second on Cotter’s men’s rink.

Play gets underway with the first draw Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m. draw. The tournament continues with games all day Saturday, and the playoffs are set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

The winning rink will collect $1,500.

“We’d love to see a lot of spectators out,” said Cotter. “Come down to the club and watch some great mixed curling.”

Competitors will also try to gather up some World Curling Tour points with their Vernon results.

