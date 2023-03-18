Vernon Vipers forward Luke Pakulak (29) scored twice and set up two others as the Snakes downed the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-1 in BCHL action Friday, March 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Luke Pakulak (29) scored twice and set up two others as the Snakes downed the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-1 in BCHL action Friday, March 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers walk over Trail

BCHL - Hometown Snakes score six unanswered goals in 6-1 romp over Smoke Eaters

No luck of the Irish was needed for the Vernon Vipers on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Vipers moved into a tie for fifth place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference with a 6-1 romp over the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday, March 17, at Kal Tire Place.

The two teams play again in Vernon’s final regular-season home game Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon has won four in a row, and five of its last six encounters, while Friday’s defeat snapped a modest two-game Trail winning streak.

Vernon’s win, combined with Prince George’s 4-3 overtime loss at home to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, leaves the Vipers and Spruce Kings tied with 56 points. Both teams have 25 wins and both are one point behind the fourth-place West Kelowna Warriors, and one point ahead of the seventh-seeded Wenatchee Wild as the Interior teams battle for playoff positioning.

Salmon Arm is third, three points ahead of West Kelowna.

The Wild defeated the Merritt Centennials 7-4 Friday, while West Kelowna dropped a 6-3 decision at home to the Cranbrook Bucks. Cranbrook will finish second and play the seventh-place team in the first round of the playoffs.

The conference and regular-season champion Penticton Vees will play Trail in the opening round.

The Smoke Eaters’ Josh Schenk opened the scoring in front of 2,016 fans in Vernon Friday at 11:44 of the opening period. Vernon would score the next six, started by Hank Cleaves, on a first-period powerplay, at 13:32.

Luke Pakulak had two goals and two assists for the Vipers, who led 4-1 after 40 minutes. Reagan Milburn, Isaac Tremblay and Griffen Barr had the other Vernon markers.

Roan Clarke made 20 saves to pick up the win in goal for the Snakes, while Teagan Kendrick stopped 29 shots for the Smokies.

READ MORE: Vernon Olympian raising funds with Super Bowl winner Gronk

READ MORE: Greater Trail rep teams set for B.C. hockey championships

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLTrail Smoke Eaters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton takes the lead in KIJHL conference final

Just Posted

A photo of one of Nobili’s letters, courtesy of David Gregory.
Column: Historic missionary letters offer unique perspective of people in the ‘Shoushwap’

Ruby Marcelino displays some of the products available for travelling parents to rent through her BabyQuip representative business in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm mom starts business to help fellow travellers in need of baby gear

Autumn Saville signs the U15 female hockey league banner won on March 12, 2023, which her teammates brought to her at Shuswap Lake General Hospital where she was recovering from a burst appendix. (Photo contributed)
U15 girls hockey team in Salmon Arm takes support for teammate to next level

City crews dig up one of the last stone pillars in downtown Salmon Arm at the corner of Alexander and Hudson on March 15, 2023 as they are soon to be replaced with more modern signage. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Out with the old: Four new pillars going up in downtown Salmon Arm

Pop-up banner image