VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.
Picket events planned at all four Gateway casinos
Lil Smokies perform unique blend of bluegrass roots with the sheer raw energy of a rock band
Emergency crews currently responding to the accident scene
John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.
A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.
Approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers west of Summerland affected by the power outages
Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds
E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents
Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title
“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”
The Ultra520K Canada will be held Aug. 4 to 6 in the South Okanagan and Similkameen
Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title