Video: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet skiers take to the Larch Hills trails

The second wave of racers leave the starting line during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hit the Larch Hills ski trails on Saturday, Jan. 19, bringing together hundreds of skiers from across Canada and even more spectators for one of the biggest cross-country ski events in the Shuswap.

This year is the 35th annual iteration of the event, which is held in support of the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. To date, funds raised by the Loppet have contributed over $400,000 to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation to support life-saving research.

Related: Larch Hills Chalet expansion completed just in time for ski season

Fair weather held throughout the day, with beautiful blue skies and sunshine adding to the atmosphere and making it a truly great day to be out on the ski trails. Race distances and competition levels varied, from short races for the youngest skiers to full-blown 34km endurance tests for some of the most competitive among the group. Young and old alike participated in the race, with some competitors as young as three years old and other reaching into their 80’s.

Racers and spectators alike also had the chance to bask in the warm and relaxing comforts of the newly-expanded Larch Hills ski chalet, which was buzzing with activity and conversation throughout the day.

Related: Larch Hills skiers make top times in first round of Teck BC Cup

Competitive race results

In the 14-17 year old male category, Cole Turner of the Telemark Nordic Club placed first, with Stephen Moore and Ben Van Bergeyk of the Larch Hills club placing second and third.

In the 14-17 year old female category, Maggie Beckner, Julianne Moore and Natalie Wilkie, all of the Larch Hills Nordic Club, placed first, second and third respectively.

In the 18-29 year old male category, Ian Williams, Greg Kilroy and Alex McDonald of the Telemark Nordic Club placed first, second and third, repsectively.

In the 18-29 year old female categoyr, Jenna Sim of the Telemark Nordic Club placed first, Clair Littlefair of the Yellowknife Ski Club placed second and Rachel May of the Larch Hills club placed third.

In the 30-39 year old male category, Peter Leonard of the Methow Valley Nordic Club placed first, Michael Duck of the Overlander Ski Club placed second and Eric Letham of the Larch Hills club took third.

In the 30-39 year old female category, only two participants entered, with Andrea Dupont of the Rocky Mountain Racers taking first and Sarah Purslow of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club taking second.

In the 40-49 year old male category, Adam Elliot of the Telemark Nordic Club took first, Ben Scott of Libby Nordic took second and Ian Crosthwaite, also of Telemark, placed third.

In the 40-49 year old female category, Abbigail May and Sheila Corbett of the Larch Hills Nordic Club took first and second, with Robyn Thomas of the Revelstoke Nordic Club taking third.

In the 50-59 year old male category, Tom Hansen and George Jackson of the Larch Hills Nordic Club took first and second place, with David Lumb of the Hollyburn Ski Club rounding out third place.

In the 50-59 year old female category, Josee LeClerc and Myanna Thorlakson of the Sovereign Lake Ski Club took first and second, with Katja Rademacher of the Manning Nordic Club taking third.

In the 60-69 year old male category, Kim Poole of the Nelson Nordic Club placed first, Gary Hartling of the Larch Hills club placed secon and John Davina of the Sovereign Lake Ski Club took third.

In the 60-69 year old female category, Louise Poole of the Nelson Nordic Club claimed first, with Sandra Ecclestone and Maureen Clement ofthe Sovereign Lake Nordic Club taking second and third.

In the 70+ 34km male race, Ken Sidney of the Canmore Nordic Club placed first, Garry Mitchell of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club placed second and Chris Letham of the Larch Hills club took third.

In the 70+ female 34km race, Carol Campbell of the Nordic Racers was the lone competitor.

In the 70-79 year old male 17km race, David Lloyd of the Telemark Nordic Club placed first, Alan Vyse of the Overlander ski Club took second and Jim Nadler of the Larch Hills club placed third.

In the 70-79 year old female 17km race, Marcia Beckner of the Larch Hills Nordic Club placed first, Shirley Pommier of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club placed second and Afke Zonderland of the Larch Hills club took third.

In the 80+ year old male 17km race, Eric Rayson of the Telemark Nordic Club took first, with Reinhard Liebich of the Larch Hills club placing second.

In the 80+ year old male 10km race, Roy van Ryswyk and John Henderson of the Larch Hills Nordic Club placed first and second.

The first wave of youth racers hunker down to get a good start to the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Jan Thingsted congratulates his son, Wyn, after he crosses the finish line during the youth races in the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, on Jan. 19. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kai Thingsted leads a small pack around the final corner in the youth race during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, with Isaac Engel and Emmett Millard following close behind. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Heidi Miege (centre) comes across the finish line with Etoile Brown (left) and Lex Hostyn (right) trailing close behind during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hannah Bruegem rounds one of the final corners coming into the finish line of the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Riley Sauka pushes himself around the final corner, with his eyes on the finish line, during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The weather was fair and the sun was shining for the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, held at the Larch Hills Ski Area Jan. 19. The 35th annual event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds showing up to race and even more to cheer them on. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Maggie Beckner rounds a corner of the track during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

William Letham (front), Louise Poole (middle) and Neil Munroe (rear) come into the final section of the track before the finish line of the 34km course during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sam Calkins (left) and Frankie Ayotte (right) push across the finish line during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, while Sarah Fitzmaurice follows close behind. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tom Hansen powers around the final corner of the race during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Seth van Varseveld comes around a corner into the afternoon sun during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

(From left) Phil McIntyre-Paul, Steve Fabro and Mary Regier come into the final stretch of the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet together. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)