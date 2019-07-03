VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, has yet to decide whether he will stay with the Toronto Raptors or leave.

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history and fans have become attached to the Free Agent.

As one of the best Free Agency picks in the League, Leonard has his pick of the top NBA teams in the business. It has been reported that Leonard has sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard is expected to meet with the Raptors last. While waiting for news on Leonard’s choice, social media has been flooded by fans anxiously awaiting news of his decision.

ALSO READ: We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

ALSO READ: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Just Posted

Curbside compost program off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading

Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Shuswap martial artists bring trophies home from Las Vegas

Holly Raczynski recognized as international coach of the year

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Chief Louis calls bluff on Scheer’s sincerity towards Indigenous people on Canada Day

Louis said the possibility of conservatives taking majority concerns him and his community

B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

‘Just in fun’: Alberta bar owner doesn’t regret stringing up Trudeau pinata

Rob Newell admits he wished he didn’t secure the rope around Trudeau’s neck

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Most Read