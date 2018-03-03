Vipers upend Silverbacks for 2-0 lead

Jordan Sandhu of the Vernon Vipers and Justin Wilson of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks battle for the puck at centre in the second game of the BCHL playoffs Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. Vernon beat Salmon Arm 6-4 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. (Lisa Mazurek/Black Press)

The Vernon Vipers have a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven B.C. Hockey League Interior Division semifinal with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks following a 6-4 win Saturday in front of 1,845 fans at Kal Tire Place.

Games 3 and 4 shift to Salmon Arm Tuesday and Wednesday at the Shaw Centre.

Jordan Sandhu opened the scoring just 2:33 into the first period for the Vipers, set up by early BCHL playoff scoring leader Derek Brown (2G +5A for 7 points in first two games).

Salmon Arm tied the game on a powerplay goal by Hudson Schandor at 11:05, but the Vipers reclaimed the lead 23 seconds later on Brown’s second of the post-season.

The first 3:22 of the second period belonged to Vernon, who scored three times in 76 seconds to chase Silverbacks starting goalie Reid Cooper.

Jimmy Lambert made it 3-1 Snakes at 2:05, Connor Marritt scored 68 seconds later, and Brown set up former Gorilla Josh Latta for his second of the series eight seconds later to chase Cooper in favour of Kyle Dumba.

The Silverbacks pulled to within two at 5-3 on goals 52 seconds apart from Rhett Kingston and Julia Timba at 11:31 and 12:23, respectively.

Vipers captain Jagger Williamson, with his second of the series, and Trevor Adams with his first for Salmon Arm, traded goals before the end of the wild second period.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Cooper and Dumba combined to make 38 saves while Ty Taylor made 18 saves for the Vipers.