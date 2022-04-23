West Kelowna Warriors advance to conference finals over Salmon Arm

The West Kelowna Warriors are heading to the BCHL’s Interior Conference finals.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks were hanging on for their lives in game five of the conference semifinal on the evening of April 22, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Christophe Farmer was the series-winning hero for the Warriors, potting a pair of second period goals to tie the game at three after a 3-1 Salmon Arm lead.

He closed out the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, alongside a John Evans empty-netter, to seal a 6-3 victory.

Salmon Arm goaltender Owen Say earned third star of the game, after Farmer and Felix Trudeau, who picked up three assists, for his 36 stops.

The Warriors will face their toughest challenge yet on April 29, when they open their conference matchup against the Penticton Vees. The Vees finished first in the league in the regular season.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Ukrainian family fleeing war, now thriving in Kelowna

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

West Kelowna Warriors