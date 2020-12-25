What’s the good news, 2020? Silverbacks forward receives community hero award

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year .

A hockey player isn’t always defined by their actions on the ice.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Coalson Wolford was named the winner of the February Shaw BCHL Community Hero Award. Wolford and his teammates could often be found at local schools reading to kids, helping out minor hockey teams in the area and acknowledging young fans at their games, states a BCHL media release.

While the entire team participates in community initiatives, the San Jose, Cal., native went above and beyond.

Wesley Wilson, a Salmon Arm resident and Silverbacks fan, said Wolford’s involvement around town made a huge impression on him and his son Tyler.

“I see Coalson out in the community going above and beyond to help others and leaving a lasting impression on the local hockey community,” Wilson said. “I believe he is an asset to the Silverbacks organization and to the community of Salmon Arm.”

Wolford remembered how having older hockey role models influenced his career in the sport.

“When I was growing up, the older guys I would hang around with would seem so much better than me at hockey and it was just fun being around them because one day I wanted to be that good,” Wolford said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter