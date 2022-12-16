Women in the Shuswap loving rec soccer, new season starts in January

Sport keeps gaining popularity, women of all skill levels and ages welcome

Katie Stemmer of Razz Ma Tazz checks Olivia Dufresne of team Merlot during a mini-tournament held on Dec. 15, the final night of the fall indoor session of the Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association. The next 11-week session begins Jan. 5, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Whether it’s the success of the Canadian women’s team on the international stage, or if it’s a desire to get fit and have fun, women’s recreational soccer in Salmon Arm continues to gain popularity with players of all skill levels and ages.

The 11-week fall indoor season for the Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association (SWRSA) wrapped up Dec. 15 with a mini-tournament at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena, complete with draw prizes and a focus on fun.

President Sarah Heward thanked everyone for a great, entertaining season and for showing up each week, sometimes through cold and snow.

Once again, as the fall season wraps up, SWRSA is giving back to the community. This year the board chose to support a hamper with the SAFE Society and is matching every dollar donated by team members. Newly purchased items such as gifts, food and toiletries were also collected.

Team members were particularly generous this year, giving nearly $500, doubling the amount usually raised. That means SWRSA will be donating $1,000 in the form of a hamper, food basket and gift cards.

For the next season, which begins Jan. 5, 2023, registrations will be accepted shortly at the SWRSA website. If you’d like to play, check http://www.swrsa.net/about.html. A wait list was set up for the fall season, so registering as soon as possible is recommended.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to email: swrsapresident@gmail.com and you will receive a reply as soon as possible.

Read more: No easy solutions to lack of heat in Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

Read more: Women pitch in to create successful soccer league

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmShuswapsoccerSports