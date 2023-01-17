Young athlete to represent Revelstoke at Special Olympics BC Winter Games

One of Revelstoke’s inspirational young athletes is preparing to represent himself and his community on the provincial stage at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops next month.

Yorke Parkin is a 14-year-old skier from Revelstoke who lives with Noonan Syndrome, a mostly unknown genetic disorder that affects each person differently. Despite all the extra challenges Yorke faces, he loves going fast, hitting gates, and racing. He’s been skiing for about eight years and learned to ski through the Revelstoke Ski Club.

“Yorke has been extremely busy training for these Provincial Games,” said Special Olympics BC in a press release. “He has been busy training in Slalom and soon he will be starting Super G and GS. He skis four times a week and goes to the gym three to four times a week. Yorke also participates in other Special Olympics sports.”

To qualify for the games, Yorke competed in the Special Olympics BC Alpine Skiing Regional Qualifiers at Sasquatch Mountain in Chilliwack on March 13, 2022, and finished in first place in his category, ahead of athletes three and four times his age.

Yorke’s coach, Saige Beaumont, will be accompanying him at the games.

The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games are returning for the first time in four years and will be held in Kamloops from Feb. 2 to 4. The games provide an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to step into the spotlight, reconnect with friends, and be celebrated for their abilities.

This years events include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, speed skating, and more.

The alpine skiing event is being held at Sun Peaks Ski Resort near Kamloops on Feb. 3.

Special Olympics BC operates in 55 communities around the province, providing year-round training and competitive opportunities in 18 different sports to more than 5,200 athletes of all ages and a wide range of abilities thanks to the dedicated efforts of over 4,300 volunteers.

