Discover Salmon Arm, BC

The Shuswap is a beautiful four-season region and traditional territory of the Secwepemc (Shuswap) Nation.

Four bands call the region home – Adams Lake, Neskonlith, Little Shuswap Lake and Splatsin. In addition to its rich and ancient heritage, many factors make the Shuswap an exceptional place to visit.

At the heart of the region is Shuswap Lake. With more than 1,000 kilometres of shoreline, this is a wonderland for those who enjoy fishing, swimming, houseboating and other outdoor activities.

The diversity of the lake itself is a rarity, with much of its shoreline still in a natural, uninhabited state. Also exceptional is the region’s diversity of ecosystems; from dry ponderosa pine and bunchgrass landscapes near Chase to the interior rainforests of the Upper Adams and Seymour Rivers, to the rich Shuswap and Salmon Arm River farmlands.

Camping among these magnificent forests with trees often more than 100 years old is an amazing and humbling experience. You can hike or bike, shop, dine, or simply enjoy the ambience of friendly Shuswap communities.

Talking Rock Resort and Quaaout Lodge is a popular vacation destination on the shores of Little Shuswap Lake. The name is derived from petroglyphs and pictograph rock drawings from First Nations history, many of which can still be seen on rock bluffs along area lakes and rivers.

Facts

• The Shuswap boasts at least 10 golf courses, offering something for the accomplished or casual golfer. You can practice on driving ranges or hit one of the 18- or 27-hole courses for a day out on the links.

• Salmon Arm is a culturally rich city, with a small but beautiful art gallery that houses a community collection and hosts exhibitions throughout the year. There are even Family Saturdays, a drop-in art making program.

Weather

The temperate climate in Salmon Arm features warm summers and cool winters, with significant rainfall throughout the year.

Getting Here

Driving: Salmon Arm is 388km (150 mi) from Vancouver, or about a four-hour drive time via BC-5 N & Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 E.

Dream now, travel later. To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

