Eight kilometres of illuminated trail now available to enjoy at Larch Hills

The Larch Hills Nordic Society hosted a grand opening of phases 1 and 2 of its trail lighting project in December 2021. The project is now complete, offering eight kilometres of illuminated trail. (Shuswap Trails/Facebook photo)

There’s no need to wait for the annual lantern ski to enjoy cross-country ski trails at Larch Hills, near Salmon Arm, B.C., after dusk.

Karen Tanchak, Larch Hills Nordic Society operations manager, said eight kilometres of illuminated trail are now open, with the lights on daily from 5:30 a.m. to dawn and dusk to 10 p.m.

The lighting project was a major endeavour for the society, with fundraising beginning in 2019. Last December, approximately 3.4 kilometres of trail were opened, with work on phases three and four following this year.

Dog trails extended

Also new this winter at Larch Hills is the extended dog trail. On weekdays, skiers and their dogs can travel the usual 800 metre section of Woodlot Ramble and then turn onto Sentinel and loop back to Woodlot. On weekends and statutory holidays, dog owners can only ski on the pre-existing dog trail (800 metres on Woodlot and 600 metres on Dogging It). On Jackrabbit Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or during race days stipulated by the race marshal, the entire dog trail is closed.

Dogs must be on a leash in the parking lot but may be off leash on the trails. Dogs are also welcome on snowshoe trails and can be off leash, however must be on leash if crossing the stadium to access snowshoe trails.

Popular events return

With the removal of health restrictions, popular Larch Hills events are back for 2022/2023, including t he Santa Cruz, Sunday, Dec. 18 and the lantern ski, from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29. The trail lights will be turned off for the kerosene lantern-lit event, and the chalet will be open. Donations for the food bank are encouraged, and participants can bring Christmas treats to share with fellow skiers.

The chalet it is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving skiers a place to warm up, socialize and share a hot chocolate.

The Reino Keski Salmi Loppet returns in its traditional, non-virtual race format on Jan. 14, 2023, and the annual school Pirate Loppet will be held Feb. 3, 2023. Participants are encouraged to dress as pirates for the event.

Find more information, including daily trail conditions, at skilarchhills.ca or on the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club page on Facebook.

