Salmon Arm: The ultimate water town with a fishy first name

Salmon Arm is nestled on the shores of beautiful Shuswap Lake

Salmon Arm, B.C., named after the part of Shuswap Lake upon which it lies. (Carly Stephens/ Amateur Photography Entry)

Many things define Salmon Arm, but the two biggest factors are in the community’s name itself: Fish and water.

Salmon Arm is on the beautiful Shuswap Lake, a massive “H-shaped” water-body with more than 1,400 kilometres of shoreline. Of the lake’s four arms, the Salmon Arm is named after the once massive salmon runs that made their way more than 450 km up from the ocean, through the Fraser and South Thompson Rivers, into the lake and up, again, into local creeks to spawn.

Shuswap Lake is one of British Columbia’s most popular recreational destinations with more than 20 provincial parks and unlimited water-related recreational opportunities.

Centrally located between Calgary, Alberta, and Vancouver, Salmon Arm is an ideal stopping point for any traveller making their way between the two provinces.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

#Salmon ArmBritish ColumbiaCanadaOkanagantravel