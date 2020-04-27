Hundreds of houseboats head across Cinnemousun Narrows during a Shake the Lake event that featured Trooper, a popular Canadian rock band. Sicamous is the Houseboat Capital of Canada. (Jim Elliot/ Black Press Media file)

Sicamous: This is Canada’s houseboat capital

More than 200 boats for rent and 45 years of experience

Sicamous is the Houseboat Capital of Canada, and what a capital it is?

With more than 200 houseboats for rent a various local businesses, Sicamous is a top destination for people who want to adventure while afloat in a houseboat.

Boat sizes range from six berths to 24, with many, many amenities.

Shuswap Lake is one of British Columbia’s most popular recreational destinations with more than 20 provincial parks and unlimited water-related recreational opportunities.

One of the most popular destinations for houseboaters is nearby Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park, although there are some restrictions about houseboat landings.

One of the more memorable large-scale events on Shuswap Lake is the Shake the Lake concert. In 2018, the event featured Trooper, a popular Canadian rock band.

Interested in a houseboat vacation? Check this website for more information.

——

See hundreds of photos and dozens of articles about great West Coast destinations at westcoasttraveller.com

Houseboaters dance during a Shake the Lake event that featured Trooper, a popular Canadian rock band. Sicamous is the Houseboat Capital of Canada. (Jim Elliot/ Black Press Media files)

