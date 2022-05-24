Cody Bandsma takes in a bird’s eye view of White Lake from his motorized paraglider during a recent flight over the area. (Cody Bandsma photo)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm man takes to the sky for a look around town

Cody Bandsma shares videos from recent flights over Salmon Arm, White Lake

Cody Bandsma recently enjoyed an unobstructed bird’s eye view of Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm resident and avid paramotorist was back up in the air, flying over the area and filming in the process.

In one of the videos, Bandsma reaches about 7,500 feet above White Lake while suspended in his paramotor – a powered paraglider. In another video, Bandsma takes an aerial exploration of Salmon Arm. Both videos offer unique perspectives, particularly when Bandsma drops in altitude while over Shuswap Lake to get a closer look at places like the Canoe Forest Products mill and Salmon Arm’s wharf.

A commercial diver by trade, Bandsma’s flair for adventure has led him to try skydiving as well, both tandem and solo. When in the air, however, his preference is flying solo by powered paraglider.

“It’s kind of like diving to me… if you know your stuff, you never have to worry about anything, you’re in total bliss,” said Bandsma.

Bandsma shares his videos on YouTube.

