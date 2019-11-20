‘Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1989’ shot by Eric A. Hegg. (University of Washington Archives)

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

Is teen climate activist Greta Thunberg a time traveller sent from 1898? It’s a question sweeping the internet and welcoming conspiracy theorists far and wide.

The jokes first began this week after a photo taken by Eric A. Hegg, roughly 120 years ago, surfaced from the University of Washington digital archives, showing three children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek during the Klondike gold rush in the Yukon.

On the left side of the photo, a girl bearing an uncanny resemblance to Thunberg – braid and all – is seen kneeling in front of some rocks and dirt.

While some suggest time travel, and have assumed its a low-carbon method of travel, others have suggested immortality.

Either way, it’s safe to say Thunberg’s followers won’t get an answer anytime soon – she’s on a 48-foot catamaran in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on her way to Spain for the United Nations Climate Change Convention in early December.

ALSO READ: Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No turn signals, double-parking among top concerns for B.C. drivers: poll

Just Posted

AIM Roads Inc. helps improve access to Malakwa Community Park

Project was a team effort with AIM and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Accused completes sentence, states he’s ready to do good things

Santa Claus escape room planned for Pritchard Hall

Players must find their way out of three puzzle-filled rooms

Rocky start to Rider Express’ first year operating in B.C.

Company hopes to add a night bus between Vancouver and Calgary

Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

Penticton makes Maclean’s list of most dangerous Canadian cities again

City of Penticton was ranked 16th in 2018, and now ranks 19th in 2019

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Most Read