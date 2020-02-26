Community members, Langford council and city staff watch a new promotional video for the City of Langford at the City Centre Grille. The City of Langford announced its rebranding and other projects at the event Tuesday evening. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Langford held an out-of-the-ordinary special council meeting and event at the City Centre Grille on Tuesday to announce upcoming projects and the City’s official rebranding.

“Langford, where it all happens” was announced as the new slogan to a pub full of community members, council members and city staff.

Another cheekier phrase, “make sh#t happen,” was also announced as an internal slogan for the city.

“It’s not just about being the fastest growing municipality,” said Mayor Stew Young at the event. “It’s about making sure that when people build houses out here we keep up with the recreation and the services that they will need.”

Young said Langford has been focused on building recreation with Rugby Canada, the Canadian Premier League’s Pacific FC, Boxing BC, Rowing BC and the BoulderHouse Climbing Gym. Now, the City is moving on to arts and culture with the announcement of a soon-to-come Maritime Museum of B.C., conference centre and performing arts theatre all in one development.

“We’re now becoming a very desirable place to live but we want to make sure, as we bring people in and families move here, that there’s opportunity for them and their kids for entertainment [and] education,” Young said.

He also said that while the new facilities and developments are coming into Langford, taxes for residents have remained the lowest in the region.

He said this is to do with donations, funds from the province and federal government and business and development partners.

“We’re open for business and being open for business allows us to do things for residents,” Young said.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

City of Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Michael Esau climbed more than 700 steps in full gear for B.C. Lung Association

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Janet Letendre, a Seventh-Day Adventist, was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bound for playoff showdown versus Victoria Grizzlies

Shuswap team tohave home-ice advantage to start the series

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Shuswap fighters take podium at international jiu-jitsu competition

Three young martial artists win one gold and two bronze medals between them

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

RCMP asking for more officers to better enforce speed limit on Trans Canada Highway

City council will bring the motion to the Southern Interior Local Government Association

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read