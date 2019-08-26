Baby bear cries for mom in Peachland backyard

The mother bear was perusing some pear trees in Peachland

A Peachland woman was recently treated to some wildlife drama in her backyard.

Jacqueline McGrath discovered a bear cub crying for its mother, at the top of a hill in the backyard of her home on Ponderosa Drive, Sunday night.

The mother had been after McGrath’s pear trees.

READ MORE: Keep the ‘Wild’ in Wildlife: RDCO

The young bear squawks for just over a minute before wandering toward its mother. Then the mother appears along with another cub, who eventually make there way out of McGrath’s yard.

McGrath caught the whole interaction on video and posted to a local Facebook page, which garnered many cheerful responses.

However, the incident serves as a reminder that it is the end of the summer season, the fruit is ripening on trees and bear sightings are becoming more common.

READ MORE: Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Most Read