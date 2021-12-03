Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Candy canes re-imagined: Twist on holiday treat may not delight all tastebuds

Flavour profiles expanded to include sardine, kale and hot dog

Candy canes go with Christmas like ketchup and mac and cheese.

The traditional treat has come a long way from its original peppermint form, branching out to include cherry and even some soft drink flavours, but some retailers are taking it even further.

Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based novelty item seller, lists a wide range of non-traditional flavours that are making the rounds across the internet. Although, they may never dethrone the classic peppermint in terms of popularity.

Some of the alternative flavours include mac and cheese, bacon, pickle, ketchup, sardine, sour cream and onion, hot dog, and kale – all in the traditional cane candy form with coloured stripes.

What do you think? Would you brave a sardine-flavoured holiday sweet?

ALSO READ: Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns Vancouver Islanders of holiday scams

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Holidays

Previous story
Warm North Okanagan weather results in December lake dip
Next story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu has been perfecting his entry for the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm’s Chili Taste Off event, to be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market. Though the market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., tickets for the taste off are expected to sell quickly. (Hanoi 36/Facebook photo)
Chili cook-off to heat up downtown Salmon Arm for Rotary fundraiser

A firefighter sprays water on the flames of a derelict building which was lit ablaze as part of a training exercise involving the Malakwa, Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments on March 26, 2017. (File photo)
Two Shuswap fire chiefs take unpaid leave of absence in response to CSRD vaccine mandate

UBC Okanagan is among the post-secondary institutions in B.C.’s Interior to receive provincial funding for new co-op and work-integrated learning opportunities, according to an announcement Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 (File photo)
Okanagan post-secondary students will soon have more work placement opportunities

Purchase of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail corridor by the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (excluding portions owned by the Splatsin), was completed in early 2018. (Contributed).
Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail partners dismiss ‘smear tactics’ around project