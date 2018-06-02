Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

This story writes itself, really.

A chicken crossing Highway 99 near the George Massey Tunnel was causing minor delays Saturday, and lucky for us it was spotted on DriveBC traffic cameras.

DriveBC cautioned motorists to expect delays if heading northbound just before the tunnel at about 12:30 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m., police could be seen on the traffic camera helping remove the chicken off the highway.

