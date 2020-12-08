Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Honking horns, cheering voices and clapping hands for healthcare workers that took off across the country at the beginning of the pandemic has transformed into a new campaign in support of the Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF).

The campaign, called Claps that Count, takes from the audible encouragement which created a pivotal point for supporting front-line workers.

By encouraging Canadians to listen to a one-minute sound clip on streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music, CNF is collects a small royalty, with 100 per cent of the funds donated to helping nurses with mental health support, skills and training, aid for new research and practices for handling future pandemics.

“The pandemic has created many unforeseen challenges for charities and non-profit organizations across the country resulting in limited or reduced support from donors,” Claire Betker, board chair for CNF said in a news release.

“The cleverness and simplicity of Claps that Count can help raise even more awareness of the essential role nurses play and add to much-needed funds in support of nurses on the front lines.”

COVID-19 cases are consistently rising across the nation and Canadian nurses are continuing to work overtime hours. For nurses over 35 who are working overtime, they’ve doubled the average number of hours they are dedicating to COVID from May 2019 to May 2020, according to a study from Statistics Canada.

Matt Hassel is the CCO of Forsman and Bodenfors – the company that helped CNF launch the campaign.

“These heroes haven’t stopped risking their lives for us, so we want to show our support for them hasn’t stopped either.”

The Canadian Nurses Foundation is encouraging Canadians to help spread awareness on social media using the hashtag, #ClapsThatCount.

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusNurse practitioners

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?
Next story
Vancouver Island aquarium frees octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Nicholas Sayers is $75,000 richer after a scratch-off ticket win. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm man $75,000 richer after lottery win

Nicholas Sayers picked up a scratch-and-win ticket at the Co-op gas bar

Shuswap Theatre has had to cancel its planned December performances of Once Upon a Time in the Shuswap. (File photo)
Shuswap Theatre Christmas play cancelled, radio shows continue

Two-episode radio play planned for New Years Day

While it’s not out of the realm of possibility, Salmon Arm currently has no plan to add glass to its curbside recycling collection program such as what recently rolled out in the North Okanagan. (File photo)
Curbside glass collection: City staff explain why it’s no no-brainer for Salmon Arm

Glass now part of curbside collection program in the North Okanagan

Volunteers dig in during a 2012 trail building training session at South Canoe. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Column: Collaboration key to Shuswap’s ever expanding network of trails

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Laser strike targets plane at Kelowna International Airport

Airport staff confirmed the strike did not affect YLW operations

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Todd York (left), owner of Royal York Golf Course in Armstrong, with local developer Patrick Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Owner shares future vision for Armstrong’s only golf course

Todd York believes he’s found a way to turn Royal York into a win for the city, community and taxpayers

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
PHOTOS: Dense fog shrouds Central Okanagan

Gallery: Looking out above a heavy blanket of fog covering the Kelowna-area this morning

Most Read