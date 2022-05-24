Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Reba McEntire poses with Brent Gray, Mati Arsoniadis, Ashlynne Riddoch at the Washington Avenue Grill Monday (May 23, 2022). (Contributed photo)

Country-music superstar Reba pops into White Rock restaurant while filming in B.C.

Reba McEntire was ‘a pleasure to serve’

There was a country feel to a White Rock restaurant this weekend – one of superstar proportions, in fact.

Reba McEntire dined at the Washington Avenue Grill on Monday (May 23).

READ ALSO: WAG makes top-100 ‘big night out’ list

“It was really cool!” the WAG’s Rebecca Whatley told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

McEntire, 67 – described on IMDb as “the reigning queen of country music: – is well-known for such hits as Fancy, Is There Life Out There and Consider Me Gone, as well as TV roles including on Reba, Last Man Standing and Young Sheldon. She’s also played the voice of sundry animated characters over the years, including Betsy the Cow on Charlotte’s Web and Etta on The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.

McEntire told the WAG crew she was in town filming a movie, Whatley said.

She posed for a photo with the WAG’s Brent Gray – a partner – Mati Arsoniadis and Ashlynne Riddoch.

“We had the most amazing surprise guest visit today!” the post states. “The amazingly talented @reba! Thank you for the visit and we look forward to your next visit with us.”

Whatley described McEntire as “incredibly nice and a pleasure to serve.”

“She is a beautiful person inside and out,” she said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinessCommmunityEntertainmentwhite rock

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

Just Posted

Director Julia Body and the cast of Shuswap Theatre MainStage production, The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble, are taking the play to the Okanagan Zone Festival. (Contributed)
Shuswap Theatre taking latest production to Okanagan

Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)
Police step up patrols in Sorrento after reported assault

BC Hydro has a planned power outage scheduled from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (File photo)
Planned power outage to affect communities throughout the Shuswap

Shuswap Tourism marketing co-ordinator Stephanie Goodey and Morgen Matheson, team leader of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Tourism and Film Commission, work to promote the Shuswap and develop tourism throughout the region. (Contributed)
CSRD’s Morgen Matheson aims to get movie productions rolling in the Shuswap