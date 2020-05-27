A mother duck sits on her nest at the 27th Street Tim Hortons Wednesday, May 27. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Duck nests at North Okanagan drive-thru

Mother has hatched four ducklings just inches from the steady stream of vehicles

Coffee and doughnut lovers are asked to steer clear of a mother and her babes that have taken up residence at a Tim Hortons drive-thru.

A duck has nested right next to the drive-thru lane next to the bushes at the coffee shop.

She has already hatched four eggs and is keeping her babies safe, since nesting in the area about a week ago, according to a Tim Hortons employee.

Despite the steady stream of vehicles, whose tires roll just inches past her, the mother duck doesn’t seem disturbed.

But the public is asked to leave her alone and not to touch or feed the ducks.

READ MORE: Injured Vernon turtle on the road to recovery

READ MORE: Public asked to leave Coldstream bear and cubs alone

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

Just Posted

Houseboat company partly owned by Shuswap MLA withdraws controversial ad

The ad welcomed houseboaters from other provinces, contradicting anti COVID-19 measures.

Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

An argument over late night partying escalated into a fight which led to one person being sprayed

RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Woman beat up on side of road in Scotch Creek, perpetrator fled

Recycling depot at Salmon Arm landfill back in operation

Full bins and a lack of bags led to two service disruptions in the month of May

Public workers step up for Shuswap non-profits

$5,000 donation to be divided among Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby support groups

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Fundraiser launched for North Okanagan drive-in

Vernon resident seeks to raise $20K to save Starlight Drive-In

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Most Read