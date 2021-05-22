An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

A keen photographer snapped the moment an eagle tried to snatch a duckling from the waters of Panama Flats Thursday morning.

Christy Grinton shared a series of images of the fluffy duckings and the battle of the birds on her social media.

“When I arrived at the Panama flats I noticed a very cute bunch of Mallard ducklings with their mom, 11 in all. After a few shots I went along and photographed a bunch of other birds. As I was watching the blackbirds, all of a sudden all the ducks started to fly, which means only one thing – eagle,” she wrote.

Grinton recounts the battle as the momma duck protects the ducklings and thwarts the eagle.

Find the full story on Instagram.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Panama Flats can be both farm and parkland, councillor says

READ ALSO: Saanich spikes 37-acre ALR expansion at Panama Flats

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Just Posted

Canoe resident points to plywood plant’s economic benefits to the community and says criticisms are unjustified. (File photo)
Letter: Resident says concerns about Shuswap plywood plant unfair

Canoe man points to longtime economic benefits to the community

An effort to curtail excessive boat engine noise on Okanagan Lake has been initiated with the support of the national Decibel Coalition advocacy movement. (File photo)
Muffling excessive boat noise on Okanagan Lake

National Decibel Coalition advocacy group seeks Kelowna support

Salmon Arm firefighters were called to several garbage container fires set downtown about 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm fire chief takes succession of fires in garbage containers downtown seriously

Although fires were quickly extinguished, concern is they could ignite nearby structures

(File Photo)
60% of adults in Salmon Arm area have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Since May 3, the number of adults vaccinated across the region has gone up by 21 percentage points

Salvador Martinez gets his first vaccination at his work, Hytec Kohler, thanks to Interior Health providing a clinic at the industrial site near Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

Health region surpasses 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

A food hub facility proposed for Summerland has been promoted as a way to benefit agriculture in the area. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan ‘food hub’ proposed for Summerland

Municipality of Summerland seeking to create facility to help in agri-food industry

A discarded couch lies in the bush beside Bulman Road. (Contributed)
Illegal dumpers should ‘grow up,’ says Kelowna woman who found couch on roadside

Bulman Road resident spotted couch, used toilet paper and a plethora of other litter along the road

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

Most Read