Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

It’s late morning on Christmas Day and you’ve already opened up all your presents and dinner isn’t for hours yet.

What are you going to do? Pretty much nothing’s open, after all. Here’s a few perfect Christmas Day activities.

1. Christmas movies

Everything outside might be cold and wet (or snowy if you’re lucky!) but Netflix is always open. Snuggle up on the couch with a big mug of hot cocoa and watch something festive.

READ MORE: Author adds ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Die Hard’ to list of holiday-film classics

2. Check out light displays

While official light displays and Christmas markets are probably closed on the day itself, plenty of people decorate their houses for the holidays and keep the lights on well into January. Bundle up and take a walk (or even a drive!) and see how others have decorated for the holidays.

3. Play in the snow, skate on a lake

Now, this one depends on what your climate is like but what could possibly be more festive than building a snowman? Or – after making sure the ice is thick enough! – strap on some skates and head out to the nearest frozen over oasis. If you want to be extra Canadians, grab a few hockey sticks and some pucks and challenge your loved ones to a game of hockey!

Grab some skates, hockey sticks and pucks and play the great game this Christmas Day. (Unsplash)

4. Chinese food

It’s a cliche for a reason, but a lot of Chinese restaurants stay open on Christmas Day. Now, it’s not a guarantee so give your favourite spot a call, but you might just be eating dumplings and sweet and sour pork for Christmas lunch. Just craving a burger? Most McDonalds locations will serve you up a double cheeseburger on Christmas Day.

Many Chinese restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. (Unsplash)

READ MORE: 3 Christmas-y things to do in Surrey

5. Ski or snowboard

Don’t have snow in the city? Many ski resorts, like Mount Washington on Vancouver Island, Cypress Mountain in Vancouver, Whistler Blackcomb on the Sea-to-Sky, Big White in the Okanagan and Kicking Horse Resort in the Kootenays are all open Christmas Day.

Take to the slopes this Christmas Day. (Whistler Blackcomb)

6. Volunteer at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter

Some food banks or homeless shelters will be serving food on Christmas Eve, but many will still need help on Christmas Day itself. Call up your nearest location and see if they need hand helping those who need it most this holiday season.

