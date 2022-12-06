A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

Firetruck-riding Vernon cat up for adoption soon

Feline fine after fur-raising ride in engine compartment

A kitten that hitched a ride from firefighters from a crash last month could be looking for a new home.

Vernon firefighters discovered the cat back at the firehall Nov. 27 after attending a vehicle incident. The feline was OK, but taken to a local veterinary clinic to be looked over.

READ MORE: Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon firetruck

The cat is still at the clinic and doing well, but no owners have been found yet for the black cat. Therefore the cat could be up for adoption soon.

“It’s expected the cat will eventually go to another organization, such as the SPCA,” said Christy Poirier, City of Vernon’s communications manager.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP release updated photo of missing man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CatsfirefightersVernon

Previous story
Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Just Posted

The Larch Hills Nordic Society hosted a grand opening of phases 1 and 2 of its trail lighting project in December 2021. The project is now complete, offering eight kilometres of illuminated trail. (Shuswap Trails/Facebook photo)
Eight kilometres of illuminated trail now available to enjoy at Larch Hills

Shuswap Float and Wellness owner Kate Bischke stands next to the float pod available to use at her Hudson Avenue business. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Everything is connected: Salmon Arm business takes holistic approach to healing

(Black Press file photo)
November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

Okanagan College hosted a candlelight vigil in honour of the National Day of Action on Violence Against Women Monday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils