One of Game of Thrones inspired eight scotch whiskies coming to BC Liquor Stores on Jan. 19. (Diageo)

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Want to drink like the best of Westeros?

You can head over to the BC Liquor Store and snag one of eight scotch whiskies from Diageo to match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch.

“This whisky series is sure to appeal to both the Game of Thrones fans as well as whisky enthusiasts,” Adele Shaw, BC Liquor Stores’ category manager for spirits, said in a release on Monday.

“They’re coming from some of the most iconic scotch distilleries in Scotland with a wide range of flavour profiles, from the sweetly peated Lagavulin to the tropical fruit flavours of Clynelish.”

The collection launches Jan. 19, perhaps to tide fans over before the eighth season of Game of Thrones debuts on April 14.

The full range will be available at these locations:

  • Richmond Brighouse
  • 39th and Cambie, Vancouver
  • Park Royal, West Vancouver
  • Fort Street, Victoria
  • Kelowna Orchard Park

The rest of the collection will be available at 50 select BC Liquor Stores.

Bottles will range in price from $65 to $150.

READ MORE: B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where’s Waldo? Explore this super high-resolution photo of Shanghai
Next story
Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighters respond to residential blaze in Blind Bay

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay. Shuswap Fire Department… Continue reading

Dementia journey the long good-bye

More than 70,000 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with dementia

CSRD gets behind Wellness Centre for Sicamous

The District of Sicamous is applying for $6 million in grant funding to go towards the project

CSRD wants commercial paper and packaging accepted for recycling

Recycle BC, the agency that handles the CSRD recycling network does not accept commercial recycling

Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet racers hit the Larch Hills trails Jan. 19

Annual ski race in Salmon Arm is a long-standing winter tradition

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

OSO celebrates Mozart melodies in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Amadeus is the third series in Chase Masterworks, featuring Erin Fun on clarinet

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Okanagan hockey product wins world championship

Anne Cherkowski scores equalizer in gold-medal final, Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in overtime

Okanagan rhythmic gymnastic star joins national team ranks

Jaedyn Andreotti is one of two team members from B.C.

Heavy rock lineup for the Powerball coming to the South Okanagan

Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria, The Wild! and Diamante will play at the SOEC

Most Read