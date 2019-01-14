Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

One of Game of Thrones inspired eight scotch whiskies coming to BC Liquor Stores on Jan. 19. (Diageo)

Want to drink like the best of Westeros?

You can head over to the BC Liquor Store and snag one of eight scotch whiskies from Diageo to match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch.

“This whisky series is sure to appeal to both the Game of Thrones fans as well as whisky enthusiasts,” Adele Shaw, BC Liquor Stores’ category manager for spirits, said in a release on Monday.

“They’re coming from some of the most iconic scotch distilleries in Scotland with a wide range of flavour profiles, from the sweetly peated Lagavulin to the tropical fruit flavours of Clynelish.”

The collection launches Jan. 19, perhaps to tide fans over before the eighth season of Game of Thrones debuts on April 14.

Scotch is coming to the realm Fall 2018 – White Walker by Johnnie Walker. @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/f1TGUwELry — Johnnie Walker (@johnniewalker_) May 3, 2018

The full range will be available at these locations:

Richmond Brighouse

39th and Cambie, Vancouver

Park Royal, West Vancouver

Fort Street, Victoria

Kelowna Orchard Park

The rest of the collection will be available at 50 select BC Liquor Stores.

Bottles will range in price from $65 to $150.

