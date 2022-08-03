Mara Hills Resort. (Live Auction)

Mara Hills Resort. (Live Auction)

‘Go ahead and make a bid on that’: Live RV auction comes to Sicamous

The live auction takes place at MaraHills Golf Resort on Aug. 13

The hype of the television show Storage Wars might be over, but the fun of live auctions continues.

On Aug. 13, 100 RV lots will be sold to the highest bidder during a live auction at the MaraHills Golf Resort in Sicamous.

According to Lovig Auction Group Ltd, who is managing the event, an auction is a fun approach to purchasing all manner of things, even real estate.

“An auction accelerates the process of a real estate transaction. Interest and other costs can create huge savings to be passed on to the buyer at the auction. All prices are established by open and competitive bidding,” stated Lovig Auction Group Ltd.

The RV lots are part of MaraHills, a master-planned community located on Mara Lake. MaraHills is a waterfront property boasting a marina, 18-hole golf course and future residential, commercial and recreational units, all of which will be marketed by auction. The first subdivision consists of 100 RV lots located on five acres within the 264-acre resort. The lots are more than 40 feet wide, close to 80 feet long and with lake views.

Construction is underway, the roads are in, lots are staked and services are being made ready for installation. All lots will sell regardless of price to the highest bidder.

The event happens at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.

For more information go to lovigauction.com and marahills.com. Click below to a link to Auction Brochure: https://anyflip.com/xouex/clwj/

READ MORE: ‘Rehabilitated’ historic Shuswap fire lookout destroyed by fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShuswapShuswap LakeSicamous

Comments are closed

Previous story
PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.
Next story
One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

Just Posted

Emergency crews on scene near roundabout. (https://www.sicamous.ca/)
SUV flips on Highway 97A in Sicamous

Six of seven municipal politicians have declared their intention to run in the 2022 civic election on Oct. 15 as well as one newcomer. Nominations close Sept. 9, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Six incumbents, one newcomer declare intentions to run in Salmon Arm race

Team Leader Kara Slous, left, and Firefighter Matthew Denny work on fire suppression activities for the Keremeos Creek Fire southwest of Penticton. (CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters assisting efforts to contain wildfire near Penticton

Biologist Mandy Moore is the owner of Shuswap Bird of Prey, a falconry-based wildlife management and raptor education company. (Mars Romer Photography)
Regional district sticks with raptors for bird control at Salmon Arm landfill